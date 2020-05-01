NORMAN – The office of Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced Wednesday that the annual Congressional Art Competition is still taking place, and art entries from high school students in the Fourth District will still be accepted through an extended deadline of May 22.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors An Artistic Discovery, a nationwide competition for high school students interested in the arts and looking for an opportunity to showcase their creativity. The annual contest recognizes and encourages artistic talent of young constituents across the nation, including those living in Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District. The winner’s artwork is displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Fourth District winner also becomes eligible to receive a $3,000-per-year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art.
While all three of Cole’s district offices remain drop-off points for submitting artwork, participants are advised to schedule a drop-off time in advance to ensure a staff member is available to assist with intake at a safe distance. The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce also continues to serve as a drop-off point for artwork submissions.
Available drop-off points are listed below. To schedule a drop-off time and location, please call Cole’s office at 405-329-6500.
• Norman office, 2424 Springer Drive, Suite 201.
• Lawton office, 711 SW D Ave., Suite 201.
• Ada office, 100 E. 13th St., Suite 213.
• Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, 410 W. Main. 580-223-7765.
The official entry form and contest rules are available at https://cole.house.gov/services/art-competition.
For other questions about the competition, please contact Debra Grogis at 405-329-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.