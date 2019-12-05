WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced on Tuesday the names of 20 students who have been nominated from the Fourth District of Oklahoma for entry into one of America’s prestigious military academies, which provide for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers for the United States armed forces. The military service academies that require a congressional nomination are the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.
The nomination process is highly competitive. Applicants are evaluated for academic performance and standing, including class rank, SAT/ACT scores and school records. Other criteria considered by Cole and the recommendation panel include athletics, physical fitness, extracurricular activities, recommendations and leadership potential. Upon congressional nomination, students become eligible for appointment consideration at the service academy (or academies) to which they have applied.
“I am honored to recommend a tremendous group of candidates from the Fourth District of Oklahoma for potential appointment to one of the nation’s most prestigious military academies,” said Cole. “These leaders represent some of the best and brightest of their generation. And by boldly and willingly answering the call of duty, they are an inspiration to us all.”
The list below includes the names, hometowns and high school information of Ada-area students, as well as the academies to which they were nominated. Note that applications are still being considered by the selection committees for potential fall 2020 admission at the various academies. Several of the students received nominations to more than one academy.
U.S. Air Force Academy
• Dalton Carson, Ada – Ada High School.
• Ashley Nail, Davis – Sulphur High School.
• Kirby Snow, Sulphur – Sulphur High School.
U.S. Naval Academy
• Kirby Snow, Sulphur – Sulphur High School.
• Ashley Nail, Davis – Sulphur High School.
