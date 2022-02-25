Cold weather continues

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News
Ice clings to a branch Thursday in Byng. The high temperature never rose above freezing Thursday.
||||
ADA [ndash] James Nemo Anglin Jr., 82, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, February 21st, 2022 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 28th, 2022 at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada, Oklahoma. A family visitation will be held Sunday, February 27th, 2022 from 3:0…
ADA [ndash] Edward Leon Jarrett, 74, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Friday, February 18th, 2022 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 at Richmond Ave. Freewill Baptist Church in Allen, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery. For up-to-date s…
STONEWALL [ndash] Marylyn Sue Wright, 70, of Union Valley, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, February 17th, 2022 in Union Valley. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 25th, 2022 at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date service informatio…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.