During the holiday season of 2019, Bruce Abney was given an Ancestry DNA kit from his immediate family as a Christmas gift. He sent it off soon after receiving it, not expecting it to amount to much he didn’t already know, but in August this year, he received an email tentative in nature from a woman named Claire.
It read, “Hello Mr. Abney, my name is Claire, and I have a half brother called James. He has recently done a DNA test and it has come back that you are first cousins. I am assuming that you are related to a Billy Joe Abney that was over in England in the 1950s in the US Army. We would just like to know if he has passed away and if he had any other children? If you would rather not, I completely understand, just let me know by email that this is the case and I will not bother you again. Thanking you in anticipation.“
Bruce and his brother, Terry Abney were both in disbelief. They had not gained a first cousin, but instead a brother. They were eager to know more about their brother and insisted in their meeting.
It was 1954 when their father left for the US military base in England where he would reside for a punctual 12 months. Where he would meet Yvonne… where he would fall in love.
James Harker grew up in the town of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, England to Yvonne, and before he would see his first light, his father, the American Soldier from Oklahoma, had already returned home to his family knowing he left behind a new life, love and a child he may never get the chance to meet.
Yvonne went on to marry the man James would call his father. She never spoke of Billy Joe to her son but he would come to find traces of him here and there–once happening upon an Oklahoma plate and coming across his name once or twice. Yvonne has since passed away.
Within only months of shipping his DNA test to Ancestry, James would board a flight from London to Dallas, TX where Bruce, Terry and Loretta, Terry’s wife, would be waiting with the getaway car. The brothers’ teasing began before the rubber hit the road, as James would close his eyes in fear of driving on what he calls, “the wrong side” of the road. The three of them never missed a beat in the three weeks ahead of them.
James celebrated Thanksgiving and attended family reunions where he would come to love some traditional native Oklahoma dishes, and Loretta’s upside down cake. This led to more family reunions, fishing tours, breaking bread with strangers and the making of memories that will stand as the beginning of traditions.
Near the end of his time in Oklahoma and following their fishing trip, they headed north to visit Billy Joe in Missouri where he resides in a senior living home. They had facetimed him just days before, and during their call made plans to visit in the following days. When James recalled seeing his father for the first time, he remembered feeling overcome with emotion that he could not quite outwardly express.
Billy Joe vividly remembers Yvonne, the time they spent together and their child and wondered often about the two of them.
Their father spared them many details, but they believe the love affair between he and Yvonee to have been one that is meant for the big screen… one you would only read of in a romance novel.
There are still many stones uncovered, some they may never turn and if you ask them three weeks will never be enough time, but there is next time.
Their eyes lit up in the retelling of their adventures together, and their childlike communion with one another was only the beginning of making up for memories that–in a parallel universe–they may have made in boyhood together.
