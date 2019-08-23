Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center recently celebrated a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new pediatric clinic. The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to have Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center as a member.
Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce
COFMC opens pediatric clinic
ROFF [ndash] A celebration of life for Gene Harley Phillips, 80, of Roff will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Roff Student Center. Mr. Phillips passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home with family and friends present. He was born June 14, 1939, at Fitzhugh to Charles A. and Rachel A.…
LULA [ndash] Services for Clyde Wofford, 89, of Lula are at 10 a.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Reno Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at the Allen Cemetery. The Chickasaw Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery. The family will receive friends …
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for John Nevada Bettes, 67, of Stonewall are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stonewall First Baptist Church. Randy McCall will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Mr. Bettes passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1952,…
