COFMC opens pediatric clinic

Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center recently celebrated a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new pediatric clinic. The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to have Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center as a member.

 Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce

