Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center is set to host the grand opening of its newest Ada location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Events include a ribbon cutting, an open house and refreshments. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
The center is off Arlington Street in The Colony at 905 Colony Drive in Ada. This facility is one of two, locally, and it’s ready to meet the heal thcare needs of all individuals in Ada. The location provides full medical and pharmacy services. A large number of health care providers staff the center and affordably deliver comprehensive and coordinated care.
“This medical center provides excellent, high-quality services, and the staff is dedicated to the health of our community.” COFMC CEO Brenda Ware said. “Many services are provided and are available to all patients, regardless of ability to pay, and we encourage patients to take part in their own health care. Through our pharmacy, affordable prescription services are provided to our patients. We have expanded well into the Ada community and are focused on serving so many health needs. We are the best-kept secret because the community doesn’t know we are located here to serve Ada and the surrounding counties. We are bringing innovative health care to the Ada community. I want to take this opportunity to invite everyone out to take a look and get familiar with what COFMC can do for health care in Ada. The secret is out!”
Operating in Konawa for several years, COFMC is opening a fourth facility in Stratford, taking the total number of care centers to four. The second Ada center is at 1221 Arlington St., Suite B, and houses pediatrics and ENT. COFMC emphasizes patient-centered, affordable and accessible healthcare.
COFMC is a community health center with a federally qualified designation. They receive funding from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care and other qualifying services in underserved areas, meeting stringent sets of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on a patient’s ability to pay. Governed by a board of directors, which includes patient directors, the health center remains heavily invested in the needs of patients and the service area.
