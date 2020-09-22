The 2020 Cody Johnson “Five80 Riders” Memorial Car Show was held Saturday at East Central University’s Centennial Plaza. The annual show honors Cody Johnson, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident Nov. 14, 2012.
Cody Johnson "Five80 Riders" Memorial Car Show
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer
