The 2019 Cody Johnson “Five80 Riders” Memorial Car Show was held Saturday at East Central University’s Norris Field parking lot.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.