Coates to visit Ada Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday

The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to bring a really exciting event to our community. On Thursday, March 4, we will have Daren Coats in our office to meet with anyone who would like to discuss more affordable options for private healthcare plans.
Daren is an agent with USHEALTH Advisors. They are a private, non-ACA healthcare company that provides their clients with better coverage plans at much lower costs.
Especially if you are a small business or self-employed entrepreneur who is responsible for providing your own health coverage, this come-and-go event is for you. Daren is ready to sit down with you, discuss your current policy, and show you the great benefits of seeking an alternative healthcare option with him.
Daren will be at the Chamber of Commerce office (2025 Arlington Street) starting at 8:30 AM on Thursday, March 4. We will leave at 10:30 AM to hold a ribbon cutting for him at the Ada Jobs Foundation (209 West Main) at 11 AM, where he will also host a Lunch & Learn from 11:30 to 1:00.
There, a meal will be served while he will continue discussing his healthcare options outside of the Affordable Care Act that up until now, many people didn’t know existed. From there, he will return to the Chamber of Commerce where he will be until 5:00 for anyone interested in further exploring these incredible options in healthcare plans.
If you would like better health insurance coverage for a better price, you do not want to miss this event!
