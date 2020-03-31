A Coalgate woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday on state Highway 31 in Coal County, but a Coalgate couple was not injured.
Rachel Pebworth and David Mowdy were both northbound on SH 31, 4.8 miles north and 6 miles east of Cottonwood, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Pebworth’s 2019 Chevy rear-ended Mowdy’s 2005 Ford.
Pebworth, 23, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with a leg injury. Her passenger, a 10-month-old Coalgate girl, was not injured.
Pebworth has been discharged from the hospital, an OU Medical Center spokeswoman said Monday.
Neither Mowdy, 61, nor his wife, 58-year-old Katherine Mowdy of Coalgate, were injured.
Pebworth was not using her seat belt, but a child restraint was used for her passenger, according to the OHP report. The airbags in her vehicle were deployed.
Mowdy’s vehicle was equipped with seat belts, but neither he nor his wife were using them, according to the report. The vehicle was equipped with airbags, but they were not deployed.
Pebworth was sleepy when the collision occurred, but Mowdy was apparently in normal condition, according to the report. The report cited inattention as the cause of the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.