Coalgate woman dies in Tuesday crash

A Coalgate woman was killed Tuesday afternoon, and two others were seriously injured, in a two-vehicle crash on State highway 3 approximately three miles east of Tupelo in Coal County.
Cybel Cometti, 80, was driving a 2019 Toyota Avalon east on SH3 when the vehicle went left of center, striking a westbound 2018 Ram Pickup driven by Justin Cecil, 33, of Wilburton.
Cometti was pronounced dead at the scene due to internal, arm and leg injuries, and transported to Brown's Funeral Home in Coalgate.
A passenger in the Avalon, Charles Cometti, 82, of Coalgate, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, internal and arm injuries.
Cecil was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in critical condition with trunk, internal, head and leg injuries. Cecil was pinned for approximately 45 minutes before being freed by Coalgate Fire Department of Hurst Tool.
The incident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jamey Miller of the Coal County Detachment of Troop E. Also assisting at the scene were the Tupelo Fire Department and the Coal County Sheriff’s Department.
