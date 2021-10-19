Two Coalgate teenagers were injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Lehigh believed to have been caused because of an intoxicated driver.
Memphis Barnett, 18, of Coalgate was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup northbound on state Highway 3 inside the city limits of Lehigh, which is in neighboring Coal County.
Barnett's vehicle went left of the roadway's center line at nearly 7:30 a.m. Oct. 17, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
There it struck a 2013 semi-truck driven by Einar Einarsson, 61 of Arborg Manitoba, Canada, which was traveling southbound at the time.
Barnett was later airlifted to Medical City in Plano, Texas and admitted in critical condition with head injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle with Barnett was Brent Johnson, 18, also of Coalgate.
Johnson was also airlifted from the scene and taken to the same hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Einarsson was not injured in the accident.
Troopers investigating the crash report Barnett's condition was DUI.
