Coalgate Schools goes to distance learning

In a statement from Coalgate School Superintendent Jack Ward, Coalgate will transition to distance learning for all grades.
"Due to the continued rise in COVID cases in both our students, faculty, and staff and across all of our school sites, Coalgate Public Schools will transition to distance learning for all grades, Pre-K through 12th Grade beginning Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, September 3rd," Ward said.
"School will resume for all grades on Tuesday, September 7th. Administrators and teachers will be available to answer questions you might have regarding distance learning.
"Continue to monitor Coalgate Public Schools’ official school information via the school’s text messenger, official Facebook page, Coalgate Public Schools, and the school’s website at www.coalgateschools.org."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.