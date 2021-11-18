A Coalgate man was killed in an ATV crash Monday.
Kirk Loudermilk, 57, of Coalgate, was driving a 2016 Hisun All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when it crashed at an unknown time.
The incident occurred on private property approximately 6.8 miles south and 1.6 miles east of Tupelo in Coal County. Loudermilk was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by Brown’s Funeral Home to Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City, pending investigation.
The exact cause and time of the crash are unknown, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Fugate of the Atoka county detachment of Troop E. Fugate was assisted by the Coal County Sheriff's Department and the Choctaw tribal police.
