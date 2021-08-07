Coalgate man arrested on child pornography charges

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit agents arrested a 44-year-old Coalgate man on child pornography charges. George Garrison was arrested last week in Coalgate on one count of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
The investigation originated in October 2020 when an internet service provider flagged an account that had uploaded multiple images consistent with child pornography. The internet service provider reported the account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cybertip line. NCMEC determined the IP address was from Oklahoma and forwarded the investigation to the OSBI.
Through the investigation, multiple email and social media accounts tied to Garrison were uncovered that had files with child pornography. NCMEC continues to forward cyber tips related to Garrison’s online activities to the OSBI and additional charges may follow.
The OSBI ICAC Unit would like to thank the Coal County Sheriff’s Office and the Coalgate Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
