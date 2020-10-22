Coalgate has date with Davis Wolves

COALGATE — The clash of the Wildcats and Wolves is slated for this Friday, with Coalgate traveling to Davis for the matchup.
Davis holds the series lead with a record of 18-3, with the last Coalgate victory coming in 2018 (20-6).
The two schools have met annually since 2006 as Class 2A district opponents. In the series, only two games came as non-district foes — a 1987 playoff matchup and in Week 10 of 1954. Davis won both 38-6 and 32-20, respectively.
Of schools Coalgate has faced at least three times, Davis has the best winning percentage against the Wildcats.
Coalgate enters this game with a record 1-6 following last week’s dramatic 6-0 win over Tishomingo. It was the first shutout by Coalgate since a 2018 Week 2 win over Atoka (58-0) and the first district shutout since a 2017 Week 9 win over Tishomingo (38-0).
Davis enters with a record of 4-3. The Wolves have notched victories over Pauls Valley (28-7), Wynnewood (48-6), Tishomingo (33-6), and Comanche (18-14) while dropping matchups with Sulphur (28-0), Lindsay (26-20) and Marlow (35-6).
A few other notes:
• Davis won the last meeting 33-0 last season.
• The largest margin of victory is 62 points when Coalgate defeated the Wolves 62-0 in 1962. The 1962 Wildcats went on to win district and were a state quarterfinalist.
• The most combined points is 68 twice — Davis won 48-20 in 2007 and Davis won 55-13 in 2009.
• The least combined points is 26 twice — Davis won 17-9 in 1994 and Coalgate won 20-6 last season.
• Davis and Coalgate are two of only approximately 40 state schools that have made at least one appearance in each decade of the Oklahoma state playoffs since 1944.
Note: Davis High School graduate Boyd Fulton contributed to this report.
