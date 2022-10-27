As flu season fast approaches, and with the specter of Covid-19 still hanging around, there is yet another seasonal virus making waves lately. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, poses a threat for infants, young children, and older adults but can be slowed with good hygiene practices and precautionary common sense.
“RSV affects the mucous layer, or syncytia, of the respiratory tract including nose, throat, and lungs,” said Dr. Aubrie Northcutt, pediatrician for The Kids Clinic. “In adults, it may present as a cold with a lot of nasal congestion. In babies, however, it can very easily plug up the airways with all the mucous that is produced.”
RSV season occurs each year in most regions of the U.S. during fall, winter, and spring. It is a common, contagious virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can develop into something serious. The virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age.
“Concerning signs would be having less than four wet diapers in a 24-hour period, and labored breathing where you can see a child’s ribs sucking in,” Northcutt said. “The dangers are respiratory failure and dehydration. Respiratory failure can mean anything from mild oxygen dependence to ventilator dependence, or even intubation. Dehydration typically comes from the increased work of breathing and decreased oral intake but can also be from increased spitting up or diarrhea from extra mucous in the child’s stomach.”
Virtually all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One to two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months of age with an RSV infection may need to be hospitalized.
“It is highly contagious,” said Northcutt. “Even though it is spread by contact and not droplets like other cold viruses, fewer particles are needed to cause an infection.”
In older adults, RSV can complicate pre-existing health conditions. For example, people with chronic asthma may experience increased attacks as a result of an RSV infection, and people with congestive heart failure may experience more severe symptoms triggered by RSV. Notably, there is no vaccine yet to prevent an RSV infection.
“Adults may be affected with mild symptoms, but patients who are immunocompromised, have chronic illness, or are age 50 and over may develop more severe symptoms,” said Dr. Kent Denson, primary care provider for The Clinic. “Symptoms are difficult to distinguish from other respiratory illnesses and may include cough, sinus congestion, and drainage. More concerning symptoms that would warrant urgent medical evaluation would include shortness of breath or wheezing.”
To help slow the spread of RSV, healthcare providers encourage people to practice the hygiene techniques widely reintroduced after the Covid-19 breakout. These include, but are not limited to, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (and helping children do the same); using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; keeping hands away from the face; avoiding close physical contact, especially with known infected people; not sharing cups or eating utensils; covering coughs and sneezes; disinfecting commonly shared items and surfaces; and, of course, staying home and away from others when sick.
“If you suspect your child has RSV, or has come into contact with an infected person, rapid testing can be done in our office to confirm the diagnosis,” Northcutt said. “Even after diagnosis, there is no magic pill to treat this virus. I recommend supportive care – keeping the nose suctioned so your baby can eat without choking, making sure they keep drinking liquids and making a normal number of wet diapers, and watching their breathing for signs of failure.”
If you have concerns about RSV for yourself, your child, or another loved one, please schedule an appointment with Northcutt, Denson, or any Clinic primary care provider at 580-436-5111.
