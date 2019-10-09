The local temperatures are finally starting to reflect the time of year, and if fall is your favorite season, like it is mine, it is a welcome change.
Thinking of autumn conjures up visions of all the typical fall tropes: bonfires, pumpkins, apple-picking, warm sweaters, cider, hayrides and the insanely popular pumpkin spice everything.
Another thing I love about the season is that it makes it easier to prepare warm and comforting meals. Things such as hearty soups, stews and chili. They are filling, relatively inexpensive, and they smell so good that it makes everyone hungry.
Meals like these are perfect examples of recipes that can easily be made healthier without losing taste. The number of flavors and tasty spices can make up for the reduction of fats or overly processed ingredients.
The reduction of red meat in your diet is an easy way to eat healthier, and the fresh ingredients that you do use will taste so much better than any pre-made meal that you may be used to.
The recipe below is a perfect example of my friend Sarah Bender’s “Make it Better” way of life. It takes a basic entrée, in this case, sloppy joes, and turns it into a healthier, delicious meal. Ground turkey takes the place of ground beef, and the addition of fresh vegetables gives it texture, great taste, and nutrition.
SLOPPY TOMS
(Turkey Sloppy Joes)
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground turkey
1 small onion, finely diced
1 red or green pepper, finely diced
2 T. carrots, finely diced
2 T. celery, finely diced
1 t. adobo seasoning
1 t. chili powder
pinch cayenne powder or harissa seasoning/paste
¼ C. ketchup
½ C. tomato sauce or canned diced tomatoes
2 T. prepared mustard
1 T. coconut sugar or evaporated cane juice
2 t. blackstrap molasses
1 t. Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
1. In medium skillet, sauté ground turkey until barely pink, breaking up into small chunks while cooking.
2. Add carrots and celery and sauté until they begin to soften, about 10 minutes.
3. Add onion and peppers and sauté until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.
4. Add dry spices and sauté until mixture is coated.
5. Add remaining ingredients and simmer until liquid becomes bubbly. Turn down heat and simmer until some of the liquid has evaporated.
6. Serve over quinoa or steamed broccoli, or on buns. Enjoy! Makes about six servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.