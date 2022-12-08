Classic Cakes hanging up their aprons

After 21 years in business, Classic Cake, a cornerstone in the Ada community, is closing their doors.
For decades, Vianna McNair’s and Joy Evans’ baked goods have spoiled party-goers with their amazing wedding and birthday cakes, cupcakes, their mouth-watering frosted sugar cookies and of course their notorious thumbprint cookies. Unfortunately, for Ada though, this duo agrees it’s time to hang up there aprons.
“We have been so blessed to be a part of so many special occasions in the lives of so many in Ada and the surrounding communities. We can’t thank our customers, our friends, enough for all of their support over the years.
When asked what the future holds for these two ladies, Vianna plans to celebrate her retirement by heading off to Florida, “My son bought me a first class plane ticket to Florida to spend the Christmas holidays with my older son and his family. It brought tears to my eyes, I haven’t been able to do something like this in years! After that, I just don’t know, but I do know, I won’t ever make another cake again!”,followed by a snicker, and a grin. As for Joy,”I want to sell my big ol’ house and build a cabin out in the wilderness near my son and play with my grand kids!”.
Saturday, December 10th will officially be their last day serving Ada as the owners of Classic Cake, a dream that came to fruition over 20 years ago, to present, a classic ending of retirement, travel and family.
“People have come in here and cried when they heard we were retiring, it makes you feel guilty but happy that we could be a part of their lives.” said Evans.
