The Ada High School class of 1979 planted a tree Saturday in Juliana Park.

“This is our 40th reunion,” said class President Erich Ehrlich. “At the very first reunion, we planted a plaque that says, ‘Ada High Class of 1979, remembering our lost classmates forever.’ The plan was that all the reunions that followed would plant their plaque. Instead, at each reunion we planted a tree.”

“This tree will be the fourth one we’ve planted here,” Ehrlich added.

Local Boy Scouts assisted the group in planting the tree. 

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

