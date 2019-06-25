Citywide pick-up of tree limbs, brush scheduled

In an effort to clean up tree limbs and brush from the recent storm, the city of Ada has scheduled an additional residential collection date for no additional charge.
Beginning July 8, city crews will begin picking up tree limbs and brush (no other items) in all four quadrants. Crews will continue each day until tree limbs and brush are picked up. If tree limbs and brush are set out after July 8, additional charges will be added to your utility bill unless it is your regularly scheduled grapple truck pick-up week.
Tree limbs and brush under 4 feet in length must be placed within 10 feet of the curb or the edge of the road and never on top of or near a water meter, or within 5 feet of a mailbox or other structure.
If you would like to schedule a pick-up before July 8 (and it is not your regularly scheduled grapple truck pick-up week), an additional fee will be added to your utility bill. Please call public works at 580-436-8100 to schedule.
For more information on the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
