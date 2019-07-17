In an effort to clean up tree limbs and brush from a recent storm, the city of Ada continues residential brush collection at no additional charge.
City crews are picking up tree limbs and brush in all areas of the city. Crews will work each day, using two grapple trucks, until tree limbs and brush are picked up.
Tree limbs and brush under 4 feet in length must be placed within 10 feet of the curb or edge of road, and never on top of or near a water meter or within five feet of a mailbox or other structure.
Residents can call public works at 580-436-8100 to schedule a pick-up.
“City crews have been working hard throughout the week, picking up limbs and brush from the recent storm.” Lisa Bratcher, public information director for the city of Ada, said. “They will continue picking it up each day until the task is completed.
“We’ve pulled off of other departments to aid public works crews. They’re working as quickly as they can to remove the large amount of storm debris,” Bratcher said.
Bratcher also said that disposal of limbs and brush is free if taken by residents to the landfill at 12701 County Road 1520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.