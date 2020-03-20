City votes to end Spillman licensing agreement

Ada is ending its agreement with Spillman Technologies Inc.
The Ada City Council voted 4-0 Monday to terminate a 10-year licensing agreement with Spillman, which provides 911-related software, maintenance and professional services. Councilman Ben McFarlane was absent.
Officials decided that staying with the current system is in the best interests of the city, Pontotoc County and the service they provide, public information director Lisa Bratcher said Thursday in an email to an Ada News reporter. She said the city didn’t have a date when the agreement will be canceled at this time.
In other business, the council appointed Holcomb to represent the city at an upcoming settlement conference concerning a 2019 lawsuit the city had filed against Brenntag Southwest Inc.
The lawsuit alleges that Brenntag Southwest was delivering chemicals to the Glenwood Aquatic Center in 2017 when the company allowed chemicals to overflow from a container, damaging a building and pool equipment. Brenntag Southwest, which is based in Longview, Texas, has denied the allegations.
The suit was originally filed last year in Pontotoc County District Court, but it was later transferred to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Bratcher said the city could not comment on the lawsuit, since it is ongoing.
