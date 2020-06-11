City utilities drive-thru closed through Friday

The city of Ada announced Wednesday the drive-thru window of the City Utilities Department office would be closed through Friday for necessary improvements to the facility. The closure is part of the city's ongoing renovation of Ada's City Hall facilities.
The lobby remains open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
City Utility customers can also pay their bills online using the city's Utility Billing System provided by Municipal Online Payments at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/adaok/utilities.
For questions or problems with the online billing system, call 580-436-6300 or send an email to lisa.bratcher@adaok.com. For questions about utility bills, account problems or service requests, call 580-436-8140.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
