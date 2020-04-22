City to require masks in public settings

Ada will start requiring people to wear masks when they are in public places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
The Ada City Council voted 4-1 Monday to amend an existing ordinance aimed at curbing transmission of the novel coronavirus, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. The updated ordinance directs people to wear masks in public if they cannot maintain social distancing, but it does not limit residents to wearing only cloth masks.
“All persons shall wear facial masks in public (indoors and outdoors) when social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be maintained,” the revised ordinance said. “Persons and businesses are encouraged to utilize cloth type facial masks which are not needed by medical personnel.”
Mayor Tre Landrum voted against the measure after voicing his opinion that the city should require residents to use cloth masks instead of surgical or N95 masks, which should be reserved for hospitals and health care providers.
“At the very least, I would like to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations and require cloth masks,” he said.
The council let stand a recommendation that people shelter in place unless they are working at a critical infrastructure job or running essential errands, such as buying groceries or picking up medications. People may still ride in automobiles, attend drive-in church services or engage in outdoor activities as long as they follow the CDC’s social distancing and group size guidelines.
Essential businesses are still restricted to one customer for every 100 square feet of space or 50% of their maximum occupancy, as determined by city building codes. Customers must stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
The city is also encouraging businesses to provide sanitizers in gel or wipe form for customers, clean all equipment used by the public and screen employees for temperature and symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.
The ordinance will remain in effect until 10 p.m. May 4 or until Gov. Kevin Stitt lifts his safer-at-home order, whichever comes first. The penalty for violating the ordinance is $500 for each occurrence, plus court costs.
The councilmen participated in the meeting via teleconference to comply with social distancing guidelines, and the meeting was live streamed — audio only — on the city’s website.
Protecting public health
Councilman Guy Sewell said he was glad to see more residents wearing masks in public, but he wanted to go one step further and require the use of masks.
“I’ve noticed that the participation rate has gone quite a bit up,” he said. “I think most of our public health experts say even if we go toward a reopening, public mask wearing is going to be an integral part of that. I would like to amend our ordinance to require people to wear masks in public settings if they cannot social distance.”
Sewell said he thought the city should encourage businesses to either provide masks for their employees or require employees to wear masks to limit transmission of the novel coronaivirus. He said the pandemic is not over yet, and the city should take additional steps to protect public health.
“I think the worst is yet to come, so i would like to be protective even if we begin to migrate toward opening businesses at the governor’s order, of course,” Sewell said. “I think the city ordinance would be a smart thing to do.”
However, he said he did not want to tell people what kind of masks they should use.
Landrum said he thought the city should take its cue from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and order residents to use homemade cloth masks, so surgical and N95 masks will be available for medical personnel.
“I, on the other hand, want to tell them what kind not to wear, and that’s ones that are needed in the hospital,” he said. “I think that is a major point in the CDC’s recommendation, although it’s not specifically stated.
“But they were very clear that they wanted multilayer cotton masks. At least, that’s what their recommendation was. And I think there’s very good reasoning for that.”
Councilman Bryan Morris said he did not want to bar people who own surgical or N95 masks from using them.
“There’s going to be a lot of people out there who have already bought masks — those N95 masks — and they’re going to continue to wear them,” he said. “I think it causes a little too much uncertainty. As long as they’re wearing masks that they currently have or cloth masks, I think that would be sufficient.”
In other business, the council voted unanimously to change plans for its next meeting, originally slated for noon May 4 at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center.
The council canceled the noon meeting and replaced it with a meeting at 5:45 p.m. the same day, which will be conducted via teleconference.
