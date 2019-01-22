Bring your 4- to 14-year-old princess to Ada’s Daddy-Daughter Dance, set for Feb. 16 at the East Central University ballroom, 300 S. Highland (east of the tennis courts).
The dance is a fun-filled evening for girls ages 4 to 14 and the special men in their lives. Couples may choose from two different dance times: a sunset dance from 4:30 to 6 p.m., or a moonlight dance from 7 to 9 p.m. There are no differences between the dances.
There will be refreshments, cookies and a DJ.
Admission is $15 per daddy-daughter couple. If you have more than one daughter, please call the recreation office so you can be properly registered.
To register, go to recreation.adaok.com.
