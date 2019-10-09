City takes action on zoning requests

The Ada City Council acted on two zoning requests Monday.
The council voted 5-0 to rezone the property at 801 through 821 N. Broadway from a restricted light industrial zone to a general commercial district. The change ensured that the district was zoned correctly for its current use.
Wolverine Ada LLC had asked the city to rezone the portion of the property that is currently zoned as restricted light industrial to a general commercial district, according to the city’s public information officer, Lisa Bratcher. She said the city’s long-range plan indicated that the property, which is currently a retail commercial shopping center, was suitable for general commercial uses.
Separately, the council approved a use permitted on review in a general commercial district for a proposed tavern serving mixed drinks at 811 N. Broadway, located between the Family Dollar Store and Locke’s Supply in the shopping center. The use permitted on review applies only to that one building at 811 N. Broadway.
In other business, the council approved a resolution authorizing an additional paid day off for employees of the city and the Ada Public Works Authority.
The city will allow regular full-time and full-time hourly employees to take this coming Monday, which is Columbus Day, as a paid day off. All pay will be at straight time.
For the Ada Fire Department, the day will be for eight hours only and not an entire shift, according to the resolution. Concerning the Ada Police Department, that time will not be considered “actual time worked” under the collective bargaining agreement and cannot be used to trigger overtime.
City Hall will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, but it will reopen Tuesday.
