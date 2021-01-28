City of Ada crews continue to work on road improvements and projects around town.
According to City of Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher, crews on East Main Street are refreshing the two-hour parking information.
On East 10th Street, the Street Department is working on pavement panel replacements.
South Broadway is an ongoing repair and repavement project to be completed at Broadway and Kings Road. Each block of Broadway is slated to be closed for three-months, weather permitting.
