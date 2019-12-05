City splits in OKing rezoning request

A request to rezone a parcel of land north of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, 2320 Arlington St., turned into a discussion of whether the city of Ada should attach a planned unit development requirement to that site.
After a lengthy discussion with Timber Creek Development representative Jim Sanders, the Ada City Council voted 4-1 Monday to approve Timber Creek’s request to rezone the 11.42-acre site, which is part of a 31-acre piece of property. Councilman Ben McFarlane cast the only “No” vote.
Timber Creek wanted the city to rezone the parcel in question from a suburban district to a neighborhood commercial zone, setting the stage for a commercial office development on the site. But Mayor Tre’ Landrum said the council would require a PUD for the site.
“I don’t think there’s going to be much issue with this, but we do want a PUD with it,” he said.
A PUD requires the developer to submit a detailed site plan for the property in question, so city officials will have more information about the developer’s plans, and start construction within 12 months. Once the developer has a building permit and begins dirt work, they may take as long as necessary to complete the project.
The council would have to sign off on any significant changes to the site plan, but minor changes would not need council approval.
Sanders wondered why the council insisted on a planned unit development for the site under consideration Monday, since it had not required a PUD for other sites within the same property.
“I understand a PUD, and I understand the purpose of a PUD, but that is normally used on some piece of property that’s very sensitive,” he said. “This piece of property isn’t a sensitive piece of property. The ones that get hurt by it are us if we do things not correctly.”
Sanders said the buildings planned for the property in question are for Chickasaw Nation medical offices, and construction won’t begin until the developer has a lease in hand. He added that Timber Creek will have construction deadlines to meet, and requiring a PUD at this time of year could create a two- or three-month delay.
‘It does not make any sense’
Councilman Bryan Morris wanted to know if Sanders’ complaint that a PUD requirement would create delays for Timber Creek were true.
Planning and zoning coordinator Roger Abbott said since Sanders had not presented a site plan to the city yet, the PUD requirement could push the construction timeline out a little further.
“If he already had a site plan ready for the first building here at this meeting, then it wouldn’t change anything,” Abbott said. “But since he doesn’t have that developed, once he gets a site plan developed for whatever he wants to put in first, then he would have to bring that back at another meeting. So it is feasible that it could cause some more time, but it’s feasible that it wouldn’t.”
Sanders said Timber Creek already submits detailed plans for its projects for approval before receiving a building permit. He said seeking council approval for those plans would result in construction delays.
“Say you set us back a month at this time of year, then the weather sets us back two or three more months,” Sanders said. “It does not make any sense for the city to come in here at this time of this process and say, ‘We’re going to change the game on you guys. We’re going to have to start having you do PUDs on all this.’”
Morris said the city requires PUDs as a way of ensuring that developers keep their promises.
“We want the builder to come in — the developer — and say, ‘This is what I’m going to build,’ and then you build it,” Morris said. “That has not always happened. Not with you, but with other developers, that has happened. And it’s just egg on our face if we don’t require a PUD.”
Sanders said the long-range plan for that area indicates that it is suitable for industrial uses, and he wondered whether the council thought that his development would affect the area more than an industrial development.
“This area is not a sensitive area,” he said. “And I don’t get why you approved it three times, and now you come in here and say you’re not going to approve it.”
Mayor Landrum said he had seen the area in question, and many of the buildings on the site were similar.
“If we can get that approved — basically, what you have — I doubt very seriously that anything you’re going to put in there is going to be that much different than anything that’s already on that site,” he said.
Sanders said Landrum was absolutely right.
“What we’re putting in there is the same type of buildings as we’ve done,” Sanders said. “The only difference is the sizes and the drawings that we have to submit anyway for the same drawings you need on a PUD.
“My only objection to the PUD is the time involved. It creates an undue hardship on us as a developer, and I don’t know why you want to create undue hardship on a developer that’s trying to do something that’s good for the city.”
