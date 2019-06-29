The Ada City Council renewed the city’s contract Friday with the Owasso-based consulting firm Retail Attractions, continuing efforts to attract more retailers to town.
The council voted on the issue during a special meeting to mark the end of the city’s fiscal year. The vote was 4-1 to extend Retail Attractions’ contract for another year, with Councilman Bryan Morris casting the only dissenting vote.
Morris said he has voted against the contract with Retail Attractions in the past, and his position had not changed.
“I want it to be clear that I am for economic development in the city of Ada,” he said. “I”m just not sure about this one and the direction that we’re going. But I will say this: I hope I’m wrong. I hope they prove me wrong.”
Councilman Guy Sewell said he disagreed with Morris.
“I think they’re doing a wonderful job of educating the council about the nuts and bolts of economic development,” Sewell said. “We’ve got some big things pending, and I don’t think it’s time to change course.”
The city will pay Retail Attractions $3,000 per month for its services, in addition to a $750 per diem fee for required trips to Ada. The consultant’s services include:
• Researching Ada’s trade market and its potential for retail and other types of development.
• Preparing an updated market summary/report, which would be used to promote the key demographics and attributes of the city’s trade area.
* Help the city create economic development incentives that would benefit the public and private sectors and encourage new investment.
• Work with staffers to identify and recruit commercial, retail and residential targets.
• Develop strategies to attract retailers and restaurants to develop in Ada, thus reducing sales tax leakage and draw consumers from outside the existing trade area.
In other business, the council authorized employees of the city and the Ada Public Works Authority to take Friday, July 5, off so staffers can spend the holiday with their friends and families.
City Attorney Frank Stout will present the resolution to the local police and fire unions for their approval, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
