City renews NewGen contract

The Ada City Council recently renewed a contract with NewGen Strategies and Solutions, which is helping the city with support services associated with management of the city’s water, wastewater and solid waste enterprise funds.
The council voted 5-0 Oct. 21 to continue the agreement with NewGen, which is based in Richardson, Texas.
Extending the agreement will allow city officials to move forward with evaluating the city’s rates for water, wastewater and solid waste, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“We have our capital improvement program that we’re needing to update and then also check our debt service,” he said. “And then, the five-year rate plan that we adopted is basically the last rate. A modification will occur in March 2020.”
NewGen’s assistance may include, but isn’t limited to, the following services, according to the agreement:
• Short- and long-term financial analyses related to the water, wastewater and solid waste enterprise funds.
• General management and/or financial assistance in operating the water, waste water and solid waste systems, including support linked to the city’s utility budget, financial and capital improvement plans and utility billing system.
• Preparing and/or updating an analysis of the fees for those services.
• Reviewing wholesale rates and charges and contractual assistance, as may be requested, with wholesale providers.
• Participating in meetings with customers, decisions-makers and stakeholders concerning enterprise fund issues.
Under the agreement, NewGen’s costs will not exceed $15,000 without prior written authorization from the city.
In other business, the council:
• Scheduled the city’s primary election for Feb. 11, 2020, and the general election, if necessary, for April 7.
The 2nd and 4th Ward seats on the council are up for election in 2020. The filing period for candidates interested in those positions will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 2 and run through 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
• Acting as the Ada Public Works Authority, the council voted to set a new deadline for awarding the contract for water system improvements and raw water supply facilities. The new deadline is Nov. 11.
City officials opened bids for the project in late September and need more time to draw up the contract, Holcomb said.
“This time extension will allow us the additional time we need to actually award the contract,” he said.
The council will consider the issue at the first meeting in November.
