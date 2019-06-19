City renews Holcomb contract for 2019-20

The Ada City Council has renewed City Manager Cody Holcomb’s contract for another year and approved a pay increase for him.
After discussing Holcomb’s performance evaluation in a closed session Monday, the council voted 5-0 to approve the contract for 2019-20. The agreement will be up for renewal again in June 2020.
Holcomb was earning $142,096 a year under his old contract, but the new agreement includes a raise of nearly 3 percent that increases his annual salary to $146,359.
As in the past, Holcomb will receive a $600-per-month car allowance for using his own vehicle for city business. He will also receive mileage for trips outside the city, which will be paid at the same rate as other city employees, plus a $100-per-month cell phone allowance.
The city will continue reimbursing Holcomb for any expenses related to city business. He will also be reimbursed up to $3,000 per year for any meal expenses he incurs on the city’s behalf when he presents documentation of those costs.
Holcomb will receive 24 days of vacation a year in 2019-20, which is unchanged from the previous contract.
In other business, the council:
• Approved contracts for fiscal year 2019-20 with various organizations, including the Call A Ride public transportation program.
The city will contribute $75,000 to Call A Ride for the coming fiscal year, up from $35,000 in previous years. The contract is one of several sources of funding for Call A Ride.
• Approved a new contract with Delta Airport Consultants, which will provide on-call consulting services for projects at Ada Regional Airport over the next five years.
The city previously had a five-year contract with Delta to act as a consultant on airport-related projects, Holcomb said.
“The selection of Delta for the new five-year contract period was based on a request for qualifications completed under the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) guidelines,” he said. “This is not for a specific project but rather a general service or base agreement. Specific future projects will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”
Delta’s tasks will include conducting preliminary project evaluations, developing designs, completing construction documents and helping the city select construction bids. Delta and the city will negotiate the company’s fees before services begin, and the fees will be outlined in the task order for the project.
• Acting as the Ada Public Works Authority, the council approved an agreement with the Little Rock, Arkansas-based firm Brown Engineers/. The company will provide electrical design services for replacing the medium voltage switchgear at the city’s water treatment plant.
The city will pay Brown $25,000 for professional services, $3,500 per day for additional site visits and hourly rates for responses to requests for information and submittal reviews. Hourly work for submittal review and RFI responses shall not exceed $5,000 without prior approval from the Public Works Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.