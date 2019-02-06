City renews Ada Jobs contract

The Ada City Council renewed the city’s contract with the Ada Jobs Foundation on Monday.
The council voted 5-0 to extend the contract until June 30, 2023, or until all proceeds from the city’s economic-development sales tax have been spent. The only major change to the contract was a section authorizing Ada Jobs to implement a business improvement grant program, according to the city’s public information director, Lisa Bratcher.
That section says that the Ada Public Works Authority — the arm of City Hall that deals with infrastructure— wants Ada Jobs to create and oversee the program, which will be funded with city dollars. Any money that is budgeted for the program will be transferred to Ada Jobs and kept in a separate line item for accounting purposes.
At the end of the fiscal year, when all grants have been completed and paid, Ada Jobs will return any leftover money to the city within 30 days.
Ada Jobs has a continuing contract with the city of Ada to promote and recommend opportunities for economic development with the city. The nonprofit organization, which was established in 1988, works with state and local partners to retain existing jobs, attract new companies and support new businesses.
Part of Ada Jobs’ funding comes from membership fees and tax-deductible contributions, and part of it comes from the city contract.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request to rezone 911 Tipton Terrace from a one-family district to a general commercial district.
The applicant, Josh Oats, requested the change so he could open a medical marijuana dispensary at that location. The Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving the change.
• Appointed Ada Jobs Foundation President and CEO James Eldridge to the Southern Oklahoma Development Association’s board of directors.
