City removes mask mandate

An ordinance that has been on the books for 10 months was removed Monday evening at the Ada City Council meeting.
Back in July the Ada City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance aimed at curbing transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ordinance directed all non-exempt people to immediately begin wearing facial masks or facial shields in public if they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet or more.
The ordinance requiring a mask in public in and around the City of Ada was brought to a vote and ordinance 20-06 and subsequent amendments were removed by the City Council members.
Here is the amended ordinance:
An ordinance amending ordinance 20-06 and subsequent amendments, which added/amended section 62-137, “coronavirus (covid19)” to article iv, “emergency management” of chapter 62, “public safety”, by amending and replacing the existing section 62-137 in its entirety with certain restrictions upon businesses and citizens of the city of ada for the protection of the public health; setting fine for the violation of said requirements, duties and restrictions; establishing ordinance end date; authorizing city manager to modify city services as needed in response to the state of emergency, including, but not limited to, hours of operation, public access, and employee working conditions; allowing for severability; and declaring an emergency.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ADA, OKLAHOMA, THAT:
Section 1. AMENDMENT. Article IV, “Emergency Management”, of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”, of the City of Ada, Oklahoma Code of Ordinances is amended by replacing Section 62-137 with the following:
Sec. 62-137. Coronavirus (COVID19).
A. Due to the onset of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, a State of Emergency continues from the previous declaration in the City of Ada, Oklahoma; and the following are ordered for the protection of public health.
B. All orders contained in the Executive Orders issued by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma relating to Coronavirus (COVID 19) and all subsequent Executive Orders relating to COVID 19 are hereby adopted by the City of Ada and ordered to be complied with, except any executive order which rescinds the emergency declaration and removes all COVID-19 restrictions, subject to additional requirements, restrictions, recommendations and exceptions set forth in (C) below.
C. It is recommended that all persons follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID19.
D. The City Manager’s authorization to modify city services as needed in response to the State of Emergency, including, but not limited to, hours of operation, public access, and employee working conditions, shall continue.
E. Each building which fronts a public street shall temporarily be entitled to one public parking space for usage for curbside delivery/services.
F. Pursuant to the guidelines established for the receipt by a municipality of funds pursuant to the Cares Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the City Council confirms the presumption that all public safety personnel costs of the City for the period from March 1, 2020, through May 17, 2021, were substantially dedicated to the City’s COVID-19 response efforts. City staff is authorized and directed to proceed with an application to the State of Oklahoma for reimbursement of COVID-19 related public safety personnel costs for the stated period. The Mayor and/or City Manager are authorized to execute all documents necessary to complete the application and funding process.
Section 2. SEVERABILITY. Should any section, subsection, sentence, provision, clause or phrase hereof be held invalid, void, or unconstitutional for any reason, such holding shall not render invalid, void, or unconstitutional any other section, subsection, sentence, provision, clause, or phrase of this ordinance, and the same are deemed severable for this purpose.
Section 3. EMERGENCY CLAUSE. It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the peace, health, safety and public good of the City of Ada and the inhabitants thereof that the provisions of this Ordinance be put into full force and effect, an emergency is hereby declared to exist, by reason whereof, this Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force and effect after its passage, as provided by law.
PASSED AND APPROVED and the emergency clause voted on separately this 17th day of May, 2021.
