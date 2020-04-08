City recommends sheltering in place, wearing masks

Ada officials are asking, but not requiring, residents to shelter in place and wear homemade cotton masks while they are running essential errands in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Ada City Council voted 5-0 to approve those recommendations as city officials continued wrestling with the issues stemming from COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Oklahoma had 1,472 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths as of Tuesday.
Pontotoc County has reported nine confirmed cases as of Tuesday but no deaths.
Sheltering in place is designed to slow the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients, while wearing cotton masks is intended to stop people from accidentally infecting others.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people use homemade masks instead of store-bought or hospital masks, said Mayor Tre’ Landrum.
“That will help protect them from touching their face,” he said. “That will help prevent them from sneezing and spreading droplets, and that will help protect our hospital supplies of vitally needed masks.”
The councilmen used the video conferencing service Zoom for the meeting so they could conduct official business while practicing social distancing.
Protecting public health
The recommendations were part of an ordinance which includes a declaration of a state of emergency, along with measures designed to protect the public health. The ordinance also includes a recommendation that all Ada residents should shelter in place unless they are working in an essential business or running crucial errands, which include picking up prescriptions, buying groceries, getting fuel for their cars or visiting health care providers.
The city is not barring people from riding in cars, attending drive-in church services or engaging in outdoor activities, as long as they follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and group sizes. However, the city is advising people to wear a cotton mask when they are out in public.
Essential businesses are restricted to one customer for every 100 square feet of space or 50% of their maximum occupancy, as determined by city building codes. Customers must stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
The city is encouraging businesses to take the following steps to promote public health:
• Provide sanitizers — gel or wipes — for customers.
• Sanitize all equipment used by the public.
• Take employees’ temperature and screen them for symptoms associated with COVID-19.
City Manager Cody Holcomb is authorized to modify city services as necessary during the pandemic, including their hours of operation, public access and employee working conditions.
The penalty for violating any of the restrictions — which does not include the recommendations — is a $500 fine for each occurrence, plus court costs.
The ordinance will remain in effect until 10 p.m. April 20 or until Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds his “Safer at Home” executive order, which closed non-essential businesses and directed senior citizens and people with underlying health problems to stay home.
Coping with the pandemic
Ada’s ordinance was based on a similar measure that the Guthrie City Council had approved on Monday, with one key difference — Guthrie has ordered its residents to shelter in place and wear cotton face masks in public, while Ada is recommending but not requiring those steps.
The Guthrie measure sparked the Ada City Council’s discussion of whether the city should recommend face masks and sheltering in place or follow Guthrie’s lead.
Councilman Bryan Morris said Guthrie’s approach had merit.
“I’ve got to say, it’s really not a bad idea,” he said. “I mean, this is a very insidious disease. It’s one that people can walk around, asymptomatic, for days and days and days. And it appears that, at least on what we know, that people can spread this disease even if they’re asymptomatic.”
Morris said he thought the next two or three weeks would mark a critical stage in Pontotoc County’s battle against COVID-19, and he was seriously considering a directive mandating face masks and sheltering in place. He expected the number of confirmed cases in Pontotoc County to climb.
“There’s going to be a whole lot of other people out there that are going to come down with this, and I think that we’re going to need to get aggressive,” he said.
Councilman Guy Sewell said the county was still a couple of weeks away from reaching its COVID-19 peak, and he was afraid that the situation would get worse.
“I’m not sure how far we can go, but I think at the very least, the recommendations for masks and staying at home to the extent possible is an easy step,” he said. “At the minimum, I think we should do that.
“I think Councilman Morris brings up a good point. When you do protective measures ahead of time, then they have a lot more mitigation potential. We’re going to save people if we jump on this early.”
Commented
