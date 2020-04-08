City recommends sheltering in place, wearing masks

Ada City Manager Cody Holcomb and the Ada City Council use the Zoom video conferencing service to conduct Monday’s meeting at the City Hall West Annex. Top row, from the left: Holcomb and Ada City Councilmen Randy McFarlin and Ben McFarlane. Middle row, from the left: Councilman Bryan Morris, Mayor Tre’ Landrum and Councilman Guy Sewell. Bottom row, from the left: City Attorney Frank Stout and Assistant City Manager Angie Dean.