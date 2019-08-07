The Ada City Council delayed action Monday on a request to rezone the southwest corner of Arlington Street and Crownpoint Drive, where a developer wants to build a Wendy’s restaurant.
The council voted 5-0 to table the issue at the request of City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“I received a call from the applicant this morning, asking that we table this item until the next meeting, which is Aug. 19,” Holcomb said. “I’m asking you, the council, to consider tabling this item until Aug. 19.”
Cornerstone Equities, which owns the property at the southwest corner of Arlington and Crownpoint, had asked the city to rezone the three eastern lots from a one-family and office commercial district to a neighborhood commercial district with planned unit development. The Wendy’s would be located on those three lots, and the rest of the property would be available for future development.
People who live near the property have complained that putting a Wendy’s at that location would lead to more traffic on an already busy street and would hurt the neighborhood in other ways.
Developer Rhone Bird has said he would take steps to address those concerns if the rezoning were approved.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request to rezone the property at 901 S. Mississippi from a one-family district to a general commercial district.
The property owner wants to split the property into two smaller lots, which is not possible as long as the site is zoned for residential uses, said city attorney Frank Stout.
• Approved a request to rezone the property at 717 and 719 E. 13th St. as an arts transitional overlay district in a two-family district.
The rezone clears the way for the developer to build apartments at that location.
• Approved an agreement to sell the city-owned property at 313 W. Eighth St. to Southern Oklahoma Addiction Recovery for $15,000.
SOAR, a nonprofit organization that helps men and women overcome addiction to alcohol and drugs, plans to convert the vacant house on the property into a facility for women, Holcomb said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.