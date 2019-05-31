City, partners continue working on aquifer recharge project

The city of Ada and its partners are continuing work on a project designed to boost the supply of water in the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer.
The city is collaborating with the Chickasaw Nation, East Central University and Oklahoma State University on the project, known as enhanced aquifer recharge. The project relies on a series of small structures — essentially, leaky ponds linked to the aquifer — to capture runoff from large rainstorms and replenish the aquifer.
“The idea is that (if) we put water in the ground, we’re not going to suck it back out,” project leader Dr. Guy Sewell said in a May 21 interview. “We’re going to use it to increase the flow of springs and rivers that emanate from the aquifer, so people who use those as water resources have the benefit of that.”
He said the partners have a good understanding of how enhanced aquifer recharge would apply to the Arbuckle-Simpson, and they are currently studying how it would work on a large scale.
The Robert S. Kerr Environmental Research Center — also known as Kerr Lab — has provided technical assistance on the project.
How it works
In the past, Ada has bought land and water rights over the Arbuckle-Simpson to ensure that the city has enough water to meet demand. But acquiring those rights is expensive, so the city started looking at ways to replenish the water in the aquifer instead of pumping water out of ground.
“If would make more water come out of the spring and somehow get credit for it, that’s much cheaper water,” he said. “We don’t have to pump it. It’s downhill. It’s cheap.
“So the idea is, how do we make the spring flow more? And the associated policy question is, how do you get credit for that?”
Many cities store treated drinking water underground, then pull it back out at a later date, Sewell said. Storing the water underground allows a community to boost its capacity when demand increases in the summer.
Sewell said cities taking that approach to the problem need a support system — a water treatment pliant, pipes, pumps and other equipment — to make it work. He said that approach works well for large cities but not as well for smaller communities, such as Ada.
So Ada is exploring an alternative solution: enhanced aquifer recharge.
The enhanced aquifer recharge project uses stormflow water — the portion of rainfall that comes out of the aquifer’s basin quickly — as the primary source for recharging the Arbuckle-Simpson, The Ada News reported in 2018. Ditches and other places where stormflow water funnels on is way to streams and rivers also play key roles in the process.
Another part of the project involves building small recharge structures — so-called “leaky ponds” — which connect to the Arbuckle-Simpson through naturally occurring faults and fissures. The water in those “ponds” would trickle through the cracks and into the aquifer, thus boosting its recharge rate.
“Over the Arbuckle-Simpson, if there’s an arroyo or a ditch or a canyon, it’s probably associated with a crack, and so it’s probably going to soak in there,” Sewell said. “It’s just just kind of the fate of geology out there.”
He said building those recharge structures is extremely inexpensive, compared to what the cost of acquiring new water rights, and the partners have come up with a way to create a series of them.
Other issues involve protecting the structures and finding a way for cities to receive credit using that method to recharge the aquifer while paying someone else to build the structures.
“In other places, there are tradeable water credits,” Sewell said. “And if Oklahoma should come up with a method to do that, then Ada, Durant, Tishomingo could pay landowners over the Arbuckle-Simpson to build these structures.
“This would be an income source for landowners, and it really wouldn’t interfere with any of the ranching, hay growing, recreational or residential options.”
Sewell said the project would be an inexpensive way for communities that rely on the Arbuckle-Simpson to buy new, raw water.
EPA meeting
Sewell said representatives of the city have made several trips to Washington, D.C., to discuss the enhanced aquifer recharge project with federal lawmakers and officials with the Environmental Protection Agency. The most recent visit was in early April, when Sewell and the city’s federal lobbyist met with the EPA’s deputy assistant administrator for water, Dennis Forsgren Jr..
Sewell said Forsgren was impressed with the project and thought it would help address several issues that the EPA and other federal agencies are working on.
“He thought it was great,” Sewell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.