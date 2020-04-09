City OKs water rights contract

Ada is planning to spend a little more than $1 million to buy the water rights on about 3,580 acres of land over the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer, which is the main source of water for Ada and other communities.
The Ada City Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve a contract to acquire the water rights from The Nature Conservancy, which will cost the city $300 per acre of groundwater for an estimated total of $1.07 million. The city will tap its water development fund to pay for the purchase.
The contract stipulates that the city will pay The Nature Conservancy about $30,000 in earnest money, which will be applied toward the purchase price when the sale is successfully completed, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“If we are unsuccessful in closing, we will receive the $30,000 earnest money minus the $5,000 assistance for working to clear some title issues,” he said.
Councilman Guy Sewell praised Holcomb for his work on acquiring additional water rights, but he said he hoped future water rights contracts would not bar city officials from gaining access to the property in question for monitoring purposes.
“I hope we don’t ever write another contract that says we can’t access the property in the future,” he said. “Because that’s going to limit our ability to study this.”
Sewell said The Nature Conservancy was a special case with its own priorities and goals, but he wanted city officials to keep property access in mind in the future.
City Attorney Frank Stout said the contract was not an actual closing, and he said officials could consult The Nature Conservancy about revising the agreement to include some kind of access.
“I know they’re going to do some monitoring there as well, so we could maybe join with them,” he said. “We will talk to them about that.”
The contract prohibits the city from accessing the property or using its groundwater to obtain an Oklahoma Water Resources Board permit that would authorize the city to operate any wells or related equipment on the surface of the property, which is located in Connerville in Johnston County. The city may only use the groundwater associated with the property to increase the amount of water available under existing permits, as well as a new permit for two wells that are currently under construction.
The city may not use the groundwater associated with the property to facilitate additional water wells or the consumption or extraction of water, according to the contract. The city is also barred from acquiring additional state water use permits on the Blue River or elsewhere on the property.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request for a use permitted on review in a general commercial district at 118 W. Main St., clearing the way for the developer to convert the second story of the existing building into apartments.
• Approved a request to rezone 900 E. Sixth St. from a two-family district to a multiple-family district. The developer plans to build three one-bedroom apartments on the property.
• Denied a request to rezone 800 and 802 Orchard from a one-family district to a multiple-family district.
The developer had planned to build a multiple-family residential development on the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.