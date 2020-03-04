The Ada City Council signed off Monday on a request to rezone two parcels of land along Stonecipher Boulevard.
The council voted 4-0 to approve LegalShield’s request to rezone the property at 1900 Stonecipher Blvd. from a suburban district to a neighborhood commercial district with planned unit development. Councilman Guy Sewell was absent.
Another property on Stonecipher Boulevard, south of LegalShield, was rezoned from an office commercial district to a neighborhood commercial district with planned unit development.
LegalShield is planning to develop those properties for lodging and other commercial purposes, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“They are proposing to use the house located on the property as lodging for out-of-town employees and visitors to LegalShield, possibly visitors to the Chickasaw Nation hospital,” he said. “Other future uses for the rezoned property might include restaurants, a grocery store, a pharmacy — things that the employees, as well as employees of other businesses nearby, might find convenient to have.”
Holcomb said the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approving the zoning change,with the stipulation that the board would receive each part of the development as it moves forward.
Rhett Weiss, senior vice president of corporate development for LegalShield, said the company has dozens of out-of-town employees who visit the home office on occasion.
“A lot of folks come to Ada to do business here, plus contractors and others, so lodging has been a problem for us,” he said.
Weiss confirmed that the property adjacent to LegalShield does include a home, which will provide lodging for either LegalShield employees or medical professionals who need a place to stay while visiting the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. He added that rezoning the main property as a neighborhood commercial district with a PUD will set the stage for future commercial development. such as a hotel or restaurant.
“We are offering PUD designation because we, frankly, do not know what will happen,” Weiss said. “And we want to get experts involved — obviously, civiil engineers and others — to really help us with the land planning.”
