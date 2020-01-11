City OKs rezone for proposed women's health center

The Ada City Council approved on Monday a proposal to rezone three parcels of land on Tipton Terrace, where the developer wants to build a women’s health center.
The council voted 5-0 to change the zoning classification for 915, 297 and 933 Tipton Terrace from a one-family district to a neighborhood commercial district with planned unit development. The applicant, Siegle Family LLC, requested the change to pave the way for a women’s health center at that location.
The new women’s health center would be modeled on a similar facility in Oklahoma City and would allow Ada to serve women in south-central Oklahoma who don’t have access to prenatal care, said Dr. John Siegle of Siegle Family LLC.
“I would really ask your permission to do this for the betterment of the community,” he said.
Information provided to the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission indicates that Siegle has proposed constructing a 20,000-square-foot building with 25 parking spaces, which meets the minimum standard for a hospital. The primary entrance and exit will be from Tipton Terrace.
The city’s long-range plan indicates that the area is suitable for neighborhood commercial uses, including doctors’ offices, medical clinics and hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.