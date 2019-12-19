The Ada City Council approved a request Monday to change the zoning classifications for three lots on Arlington Street.
The council voted 5-0 to rezone the lots at 1813, 1819 and 1825 Arlington St. from a one-family district to an office commercial district with planned unit development. Developer Rhone Bird, doing business as Tall Grass Capital LLC, requested the rezone so he could put a medical office at that location.
The zoning change is in keeping with the city’s long-range plan for the Arlington corridor and should satisfy people who live near the property, which will be the site of an urgent care office, said Greg Chansolme, an attorney representing Bird and Tall Grass Capital.
“If anyone has any questions of the neighbors, I know we had an opportunity to speak to some of them about some of their previous concerns,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ve assuaged everything from the neighbors and the city council and will be able to get this across the goal line.”
The proposed building would be 3,750 square feet with 31 parking spaces, and the primary entrance and exit would be from Arlington Street, according to minutes from the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission’s Nov. 21 meeting. Another entrance would be from the alley along the south side of the property.
The proposed use of the alley would require a city review and approval, and any substantial changes to the site plan would have to be submitted to the Ada City Council for approval.
The city’s long-range plan for Arlington Street indicates that it is suitable for commercial office uses, according to the minutes. Doctor’s offices, medical clinics and hospitals are all allowed within office commercial districts.
The minutes indicated that approving a zoning change for 1813, 1819 and 1825 Arlington does not negate any existing restrictive covenants for the Oak Hills Addition, where the lots are located. A restrictive covenant is a provision, acknowledge in a deed or lease, that limits the ways in which property may be used.
Ada resident Rita Edwards, who owns several lots in Oak Hills, said neighborhood residents were concerned about the rezone because the area is covered by restrictive covenants. But she said the developer had addressed those concerns to the residents’ satisfaction.
“We’re here tonight to say that we will approve amending that protective covenant to allow a medical center there,” Edwards said. “We have a notary here, and Greg — Mr. Chansolme — has the amendment. And we are willing to sign that and get it notarized here at the city.”
