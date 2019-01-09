City OKs rezone at 801 E. 13th

The Ada City Council considered two zoning requests Monday, approving one request and delaying action on the other.
First, the council voted 5-0 to approve a request to rezone the property at 801 E. 13th St. from a two-family district to an arts district residential overlay district, also known as AD-R. The AD-R designation allows for a potentially wide range of property uses as “uses permitted on review,” as well as the uses that are permitted in the underlying zone.
A duplex and a detached garage are currently located at 801 E. 13th, but the owner wants to convert the garage into a single-family residence, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“The total number of units, the exterior appearance, parking, et cetera, will be reviewed for approval by the Arts District Design Review Board if the rezoning is approved,” he said. “The long-range plan indicates this area to be suitable for public uses and is located within the designated arts district.”
Holcomb said city staff and the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission had both recommended approving the request.
Next, the city delayed action on a request to rezone the property on the southwest corner of Arlington Street and Crownpoint Drive. The property owner, in that case, had asked the city to rezone the property from an office commercial district to a neighborhood commercial district with planned unit development.
Holcomb said the zoning board considered the request on Dec. 20 but tabled it to allow more time for a traffic study in the area around Arlington and Crownpoint. He added that the board will discuss the request again on Jan. 17.
“We would like to table this item until the first council meeting in February, which is February 4th,” he said.
In other business, the council approved an agreement with the Chickasaw Nation to assist Pontotoc Rural Water District 6 with installing a treated water main extension in the Fittstown area.
Under the agreement, the Nation will contribute approximately $68,602 to the city for the water main extension and related equipment. The city will supply the labor and information for written construction reports to the Nation, which will submit those reports to Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Services.
