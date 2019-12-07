City OKs new contract for firefighters

The Ada City Council signed off Monday on a new contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2298 for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the collective bargaining agreement, which is essentially two one-year contracts instead of a single two-year contract. The contract for FY 2020-21 will not be finalized until the city appropriates enough money to fund it.
The firefighters union has already approved the agreement.
This is the first year the city has approved a collective bargaining agreement for more than one fiscal year, said City Attorney Frank Stout. He added that city officials liked the new approach because drawing up a new contract each year takes a lot of work.
“It’s time-consuming,” Stout said. “It’s time-consuming for staff, it’s time-consuming and we have to pay the negotiators. So we thought it was a good idea to try to get a two-year contract this year.”
The new contract tweaks the salary schedule for firefighters so the city will be more competitive with other Oklahoma cities.
City officials looked at the current salary schedule and compared it with firefighters’ salaries in 10 similar cities, Stout said Friday. He said that review showed that Ada lagged behind those other cities when it came to firefighters’ wages.
On average, the pay for firefighters/drivers was about 5% lower in Ada than in other cities, while it was about 7.9% down for captains and 2.7% lower for an assistant chief, Stout said. City officials used those percentages to adjust the pay scale going forward.
Ada’s pay scale is based on a series of steps, and firefighters on the first through ninth steps receive a 3% raise each year. The firefighters on the 10th through 12th steps get a 2% annual increase, and those on the 13th through 16th steps receive a 1% raise.
“You get that every year, pretty much automatically, if you get a good review,” Stout said. “But you adjust the scale by that percentage that we talked about (that was lower than other cities), where that 3% will be at a higher number every year.
“So that’s what we did. We just took half of that 5 (percent), 7.9 and 2.7 and just adjusted the scale for this next year by half of that. The second year, we’ll adjust it by the other half.”
The new agreement also revamps the fire department’s drug and alcohol policy to address medical marijuana.
Under state law, bargaining unit employees — including firefighters — hold safety-sensitive jobs where they perform tasks that could affect the safety and health of the employee or other people. According to the new agreement, those employees may be disciplined on the basis of a positive test for marijuana or metabolites, even if they hold a valid license for medical marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.