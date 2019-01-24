The Ada City Council moved forward Tuesday with plans to renovate City Hall.
The council voted 4-0 to accept MacHill Construction’s bid to do the renovations for approximately $1.64 million. Mayor Tre’ Landrum was absent.
The city is planning to combine the engineering, GIS and community services departments under one roof in the old Ada Police Department building at City Hall, using part of the proceeds from the original Penny for Our City sales tax. Existing offices inside City Hall will also get a facelift, including roofing, windows and HVAC systems.
Councilman Randy McFarlin said he was glad that the staff at City Hall could share in some of the improvements that have been made at other city-owned buildings.
“This is going to be a good thing,” he said.
Project bids
The firm Redland Childers Architects, which accepted bids for the project on the city’s behalf on Dec. 18, received two bids, according to a Jan. 17 letter from the architectural firm to the city’s parks and public facilities director, Scott Lowrance. Of the two, MacHill Construction had the lowest bid at about $1.64 million.
The low bid was higher than Redland Childers’ estimated construction cost for the project, which was approximately $1.05 million.
According to the letter, Redland Childers officials believed that the bids were higher than expected because contractors in the region are busy with other projects, subcontractors are more difficult to find and the City Hall renovations involve complex mechanical, electrical and roofing systems.
“We feel bids were competitive and fair, within 7 percent of each other,” the firm said. “We believe the scope of work, as bid, is required for a successful project. After meeting with Owner Representatives and the Low Bidder, we believe value engineering (minor changes to electrical, mechanical and roofing) — can save 5 percent ($83,110.00) of the construction costs.”
The firm said it considered the matter carefully and recommended awarding the contract to MacHill Construction. The firm also said that rebidding the project would be more expensive.
Councilman Bryan Morris noted that MacHill has done good work for the city in the past, and he was looking forward to its latest project.
“I’m excited to get it going as well,” he said.
Updated 911 agreement
In other business, the council approved an updated agreement with Pontotoc County for operating the county’s 911 system.
Under the agreement, the city will continue operating the 911 system and the joint City-County 911 committee will continue to recommend ways to change necessary operating procedures. The city will prepare an annual 911 operations budget and submit it to the joint committee for approval each year.
After the committee signs off the budget, it will be presented to the Pontotoc County Board of Commissioners for approval.
Assuming the county commission approves the budget, the city will submit a monthly invoice for 911 operations to the county. If the county commission does not approve the budget, the two sides will work together to resolve any problems.
The updated agreement was needed because the county recently approved a special sales tax to fund the 911 system, which has been operated by the city since its inception.
