City OKs land purchase between JA Richardson Loop and airport

The Ada City Council approved on Monday an agreement to buy the site of the former Ada Iron and Metal Co. in a bid to protect the airspace around Ada Regional Airport.
Voting 5-0, the council signed off on an agreement between the city and property owners Laura Benham, Randall Sachs, Jim Sachs and Sachsco LLC. The property is located between JA Richardson Loop and the airport, to the west of Mississippi Avenue.
The agreement allows the city to acquire about 7.4 acres of property, which is located within airspace near the airport, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“The city has followed the Federal Aviation Administration’s guidelines for valuation of the property,” he said. “The city has obtained concurrence from the FAA in making this offer, and therefore we will request reimbursement for the property from the FAA should you accept or enter into the purchase agreement.”
Holcomb said he expected the FAA to reimburse the city for up to 90 percent of the $47,500 price tag.
In other business, the council:
• Voted 3-2 to approve a use permitted on review in a light industrial zone for a medical marijuana growing operation at 1406 N. Broadway.
• Unanimously approved a use permitted on review in a light industrial zone for a medical marijuana growing operation and a processing facility at 3900 N. Broadway, Building 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.