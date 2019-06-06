City OKs grant application for Wintersmith Park project

The Ada City Council authorized the city on Monday to seek a state grant for construction of a splash pad and additional parking at Wintersmith Park.
The council voted 4-0 to apply to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for a community development block grant to help cover the cost of the project. Councilman Randy McFarlin was absent.
The council also authorized the city to provide $163,017 in matching funds for the project and hired municipal grant consultant Millie Vance to administer the grant if if is approved.The city will pay Vance up to $13,040 for her work.
In related business, the council adopted a citizen participation plan and a residential displacement and relocation plan, both of which are required by the state.
In other business, the council:
• Hosted a public hearing on a community development block grant to buy a new rescue truck, then closed out the grant and accepted the project as completed.
• Approved a request to rezone 425 W. Main St. from a light industrial district to a general commercial district.
• Approved a contract with William M. Johnson to provide maintenance for the automated weather observation station at Ada Regional Airport. The city will pay Johnson’s firm $300 per month.
• Approved an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, to remove deer and coyotes from the airport.
The city will pay Wildlife Services $800 for its work.
