City OKs $75,704 grant agreement with FAA

From the left, Ada City Councilmen Ben McFarlane and Bryan Morris listen to a discussion at Monday’s meeting. The council approved an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration, in which the FAA has offered a $75,704 grant for land acquisition at Ada Regional Airport.

 By Eric Swanson | Staff writer

The Ada City Council signed off Monday on a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for improvements at Ada Regional Airport.

The council voted 5-0 to approve the agreement, which will allow the city to acquire part of the land within Runway 36’s runway protection zone. The land is located immediately south of and adjacent to the airport.

“This will restrict development to uses that are compatible within the RPZ (runway protection zone) and recommended by the FAA,” said City Manager Cody Holcomb.

The FAA grant is for $75,704, which equals 90% of the project’s $84,116 price tag. The city will supply the remaining 10% of the cost, or $8,412, which is included in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.