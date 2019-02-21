City OKs funds for business improvement program

The Ada City Council voted Tuesday to earmark funds for a new program aimed at helping business owners upgrade their property.
The council unanimously approved a proposal to transfer $50,000 in Proposition 2 funds to the Ada Jobs Foundation, which will administer the program.
The program is designed to help business owners improve the appearance and performance of their property, which will have a positive impact on Ada’s economic development, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“Applicants that have their grants approved will be matched for up to 50 percent of their project cost, not to exceed $5,000 in total grant funding,” he said.
The city recently authorized the Ada Jobs Foundation to create and oversee the program, which is funded with part of the proceeds from a special sales tax for economic development. The city earmarks funds for the program and transfers those dollars to Ada Jobs.
At the end of the fiscal year, when all grants have been completed and paid, Ada Jobs will return any leftover funds to the city within 30 days.
Helping businesses
The business improvement grant program grew out of a discussion between Ada Jobs President/CEO James Eldridge and Ada Main Street program director Amy Kaiser, Eldridge said Wednesday. He said Kaiser told him that other Main Street organizations in Oklahoma had started grant programs to help businesses upgrade their storefronts, and some of those programs were extremely successful.
Eldridge said he later talked with Holcomb about starting a similar program in Ada.
“I proposed that this grant would be a really excellent way to help local retailers, people that are currently in Ada, existing business owners and kind of really help the downtown become a more lively, activated space,” Eldridge said. “He said, ‘That sounds great.’”
Eldridge said after he did more research, he pitched the idea to the Ada City Council as part of the organization’s annual budgeting process. He said he had originally proposed earmarking $25,000 for the program, but Councilman Randy McFarlin later suggested increasing the amount to $50,000.
A joint committee that included Eldridge, Holcomb, Kaiser and other officials later developed criteria for the program. They also suggested that Ada Jobs Foundation should be able to pay out the grants directly, rather than have each grant go through the Ada Public Works Authority.
“We just thought, ‘These are typically going to be smaller grants. We’re going to have more of them in a year,’” Eldridge said. “We thought that our board and our organization were set up well to handle the smaller amounts.”
He said the program was originally designed to help businesses with facade improvements, but the committee realized that business owners might need assistance with other building-related projects.
Under the program, business owners may apply for grants of up to $5,000 per year from Ada Jobs. The business will put up another $5,000, for a total of $10,000.
Property owners will submit a description of what they want to do to a committee made up of representatives from the city, Ada Jobs and Ada Main Street, and the committee will review the application.
“If the committee looks at the application and says, ‘Yes, this work totally fits the criteria of the grant — and we’ve listed some sample criteria, with a little bit of discretion that can go either way — and it fits the territory of where we’re really trying to focus this grant — we’ll go ahead and say, ‘Yes, go ahead and begin the work,’” Eldridge said. “We’ll monitor the progress — basically, by writing a mini performance agreement.
“If you meet all the terms at the end of it, give us your receipts. We’ll take a before-and-after picture and then cut you a check.”
Eldridge said Ada Jobs’ original contract with the city did not allow the organization to disburse funds directly to a company, so those requests had to go through the Ada Public Works Authority. The contract was recently updated to allow Ada Jobs to distribute Proposition 2 dollars for the purposes of the new grant program.
