City OKs contract for well oversight

From the left, Assistant City Manager Angie Dean and Councilman Bryan Morris review information during Monday’s Ada City Council meeting. The council approved an agreement with the Austin, Texas-based company Daniel B. Stephens and Associates, which will provide oversight services for two new wells over the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer.

 James Smith | For The Ada News

Acting as the Ada Public Works Authority, the Ada City Council signed off Monday on a contract to provide oversight services for two new municipal wells.

The council voted 4-0 to approve the agreement with the Austin, Texas-based consultant Daniel B. Stephens and Associates. Mayor Tre’ Landrum was absent, and Vice Mayor Bryan Morris presided over the meeting.

Daniel B. Stephens and Associates will provide services including overseeing construction, aquifer testing services and reporting for two new wells being built over the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer. The city will pay the consultant no more than $73,950 for its work.

In other business, the Public Works Authority approved Customized Environmental Solutions’ bid to dispose of liquid sludge from the tanks at the city’s sewage treatment plant. The city will pay the contractor $800 per inch of sludge, which will be transported from the tanks and incorporated into soil at the disposal site.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.