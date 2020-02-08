City OKs amended salary ordinance

The Ada City Council amended an ordinance concerning city staffers’ salaries Monday, adding more positions to create career ladders and boost capacity for the IT and community development departments.
The council voted unanimously to approve the revised ordinance, which included new titles for several positions, public information director Lisa Bratcher said Tuesday.
“None of the proposed changes require a change in the current pay of the people holding the position,” she said in an email to an Ada News reporter.
Bratcher said city officials recommended amending the ordinance after a 2019 review of the city’s salary system, discussions with a human resources consultant and organizational analysis evaluations of those departments.
In other business, the council appointed Alan Marcum to fill an open seat on the Airport Commission. The vacancy occurred due to the resignation of commission member Frank Johnson Jr.
Marcum’s term will end in May 2024.
